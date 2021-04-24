International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 10,261 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFC opened at $23.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

