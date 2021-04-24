International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1,118.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 92,369 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,034,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000.

Shares of FRA stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

