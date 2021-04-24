International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 162,690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,334,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

BLV stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

