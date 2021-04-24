International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 100.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,061 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $226.78 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.23.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

