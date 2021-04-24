International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 135.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $70.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.