International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 101.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,225,000 after purchasing an additional 228,917 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $284.11 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $136.62 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.48.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

