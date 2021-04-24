International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.44 ($3.09).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

LON:IAG opened at GBX 196.74 ($2.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 206.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.19. The company has a market capitalization of £9.77 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.