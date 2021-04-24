Intersect Capital LLC Buys 60 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AON by 4,280.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in AON by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,999,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,813.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

NYSE AON opened at $230.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $240.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

