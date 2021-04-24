Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.19.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.