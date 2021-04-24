Intersect Capital LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,350 shares of company stock worth $297,990. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

