Intersect Capital LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

