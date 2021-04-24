Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $505.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

