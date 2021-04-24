Intersect Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 1.9% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Exelon by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 510,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exelon by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 257,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 16.0% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

EXC stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

