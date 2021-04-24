Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $855.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $855.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $805.95.

ISRG opened at $875.53 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $492.00 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $750.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $756.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

