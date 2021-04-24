Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.