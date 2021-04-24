Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $2.08 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM opened at $94.61 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

