Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $212,000 in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,093,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last 90 days.

Shares of MP opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

