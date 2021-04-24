Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 25,481 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 22,252% compared to the typical volume of 114 call options.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $4.47. 130,343,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

