Investors Buy High Volume of Uxin Call Options (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 26,940 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 790% compared to the average daily volume of 3,026 call options.

Shares of UXIN stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $2.15. 75,353,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,340,270. The company has a market capitalization of $636.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.28. Uxin has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Uxin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,121,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Uxin by 25.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,369,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 479,955 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Uxin by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 879,766 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Uxin by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 89,260 shares in the last quarter.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

