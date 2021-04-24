Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Invitation Homes also posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

