IONChain (IONC) Market Cap Tops $439,639.52

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, IONChain has traded down 44.9% against the dollar. One IONChain coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $439,639.52 and approximately $1,656.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00063794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00055182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00091300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.01 or 0.00644405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.96 or 0.07703065 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

