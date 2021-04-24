iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.