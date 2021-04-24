iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.08 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average of $116.45.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

