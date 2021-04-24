iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

SHV opened at $110.52 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

