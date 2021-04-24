Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Get Isoray alerts:

ISR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.77.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISR. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Isoray by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 236,538 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Isoray in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Isoray by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 145,589 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Isoray by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Isoray by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 837,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isoray (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.