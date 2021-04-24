Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Iteris reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

