Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $119.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK opened at $116.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $121.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.13.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $32,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,683 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,155 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.