James C. Hale III Purchases 5,000 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $481.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.