JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 909.44 ($11.88).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 908.80 ($11.87) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 857.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 823.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

