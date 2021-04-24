Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:BBL opened at $61.93 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,827,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after buying an additional 62,208 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

