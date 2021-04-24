Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

MITK has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.22 million, a P/E ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 47,349 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 62.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

