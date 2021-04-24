Jennifer M. Foyle Sells 13,887 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $477,018.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,520.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AEO opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

AEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 256,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

