John Michael Hooks Buys 6,200 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$19,812.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,756,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,198,756.65.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, John Michael Hooks bought 79,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,238.00.

PHX stock opened at C$3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.57 and a 1 year high of C$3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.89%.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.