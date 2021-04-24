Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.7% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67. The stock has a market cap of $435.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

