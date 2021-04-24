Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,769 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $77,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $178.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average of $150.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

