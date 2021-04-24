JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €170.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €153.00 ($180.00).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a one year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion and a PE ratio of 24.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is €141.41 and its 200 day moving average is €138.10.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.