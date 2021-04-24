JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €255.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €284.00 ($334.12) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €249.93 ($294.04).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €229.50 ($270.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €223.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.