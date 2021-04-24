JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 379.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,744 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 511,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sapiens International by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 74,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sapiens International by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 64,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SPNS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.