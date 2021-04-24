JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 7,014 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.79% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $555.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

