JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 146.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,871 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

