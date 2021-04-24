JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $110.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $248,047.92. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Insiders sold 10,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,400 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

