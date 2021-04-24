JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $169.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

The Middleby stock opened at $182.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $185.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.94.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The Middleby’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

