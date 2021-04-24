Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAYY opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

