K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$11.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a C$11.00 target price by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s current price.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.42.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

