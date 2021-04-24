K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 32.82. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.09 and a 1 year high of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.77.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

