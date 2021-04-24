KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Jeff Kaminski Sells 64,277 Shares of Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Kaminski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KB Home alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KB Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20.

NYSE:KBH opened at $47.83 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.