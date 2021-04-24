KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $45.00 at Citigroup

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist lifted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE:KBR opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -160.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth $359,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth $88,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 112,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

