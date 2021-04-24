KE (NYSE:BEKE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

BEKE opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in KE by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,546,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 654,881 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KE by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in KE by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,931 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KE by 30.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $101,574,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

