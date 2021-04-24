Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $111.67

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.67 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 107.75 ($1.41). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42), with a volume of 20,896 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £192.69 million and a P/E ratio of 34.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a €0.61 ($0.71) dividend. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

