KeyCorp Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $65.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 171,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

